Car rams into hill in Himachal's Hamirpur; UP native dead, another in hospital

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 23 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was killed and another was injured after their car collided with a hill on the Hamirpur-Una highway here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday evening near Karer village.

Siddhant Patal, a resident of Ghaziabad, and Amrit were en route from Delhi to attend a wedding at a hotel in Himachal Pradesh.

The vehicle was seriously damaged, and the two men inside were critically injured.

A team from the Bhota Police Station rushed the two to the Hamirpur Medical College, where doctors declared the driver, Siddhant, dead. His family members were informed, police said.

Amrit is still under treatment.

They said the car lost control while negotiating a sharp turn and was driven into the the hill.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhagat Singh said.