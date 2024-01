Balrampur (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) One person died on Sunday and six were injured when a car rammed into a truck parked by the side of a road here, police said.

The incident took place in the morning on the Tulsi-Badhni road in the Pachpedwa police station area near Kuyaiyan village, they said.

The deceased was identified as Dharmveer (60).

The injured were rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, local SHO Udayraj Singh. PTI COR ABN ABN IJT IJT