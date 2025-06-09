Car rams into parked truck in UP's Shahjahanpur, three killed

Shahjahanpur (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Three members of a family were on Monday killed when their car rammed into a parked truck on the Lucknow-Delhi national highway here, police said.

The accident took place at Jamuka trisection when the family was travelling from Lucknow to Nainital, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI.

The car carrying six people collided with a stationary truck on the roadside, leaving all occupants injured.

They were rushed to the Government Medical College, where doctors declared Shweta Dwivedi (42), Shivam Pandey (35), and his two-year-old son Madhavan dead.

The remaining three are undergoing treatment, the SP said.

Dwivedi, who visited the hospital, said the victims were residents of Gorakhpur and were on a trip to Nainital.

“It appears the driver dozed off at the wheel, leading to the accident,” he added.

The police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for postmortem.

The truck has been seized while efforts are on to trace the absconding truck driver, officials said.