Car rams into parked two-wheelers in Pune; case registered

Pune, May 11 (PTI) Pune police have registered a case after an unidentified car rammed into parked two-wheelers in the Kothrud area of the city, police said on Sunday.

CCTV footage of the incident that occurred at Nimbalkar Chowk on Saturday has surfaced on social media.

The footage shows a car ramming into two-wheelers, and three to four vehicles were damaged.

"A car rammed into the parked two-wheelers around 8.45 pm and left the scene. Fortunately, no one sustained injuries in the accident. A case has been registered against the unidentified driver, and a search is on to nab him," an official from Alankar police station said.

He said a case has been registered under section 281 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act. PTI COR ARU