Car runs into procession in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, four injured

Kotdwar, Feb 1 (PTI) A car driver ran his vehicle into a procession of followers of Guru Ravidas in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar on Sunday, injuring four people, police said, adding that one of the injured is in critical condition.

The police said the incident occurred on the Mawakot-Nimbuchaud motor road in the evening when the driver suddenly drove his car into the crowd participating in the procession.

Police said all the injured have been admitted to the Government Base Hospital in Kotdwar, adding that Ajay Kumar (32) sustained severe injuries to both his legs and face.

Hospital sources said the other injured include Bala Devi (63) and her son Sanjeev Kumar (35), and another person named Pradeep (23).

Kotdwar police station in-charge Pradeep Negi said the driver has been taken into custody and his car has been seized. PTI DPT HIG MNK MNK