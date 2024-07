New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) The SUV of a businessman was shot at on Friday in Bindapur area of southwest Delhi's Dwarka, officials said.

"An information of firing incident was received at Bindapur police station in wee hours," a senior police officer said.

Businessman Prem Singh said he was informed by a sweeper about the bullet mark on his car and informed the police.

"Crime team with FSL experts reached at the spot for inspection," the officer added. PTI BM BM VN VN