Car showroom firing: Delhi Police files FIR under attempt to murder against unknown attackers

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under sections of attempt to murder and Arms Act in connection with firing at a second-hand car showroom in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar, an officer said on Tuesday.

The case is registered against unknown persons at Tilak Nagar Police Station, they said.

More than a dozen shots were fired by two men towards the entry gate glass of the Fusion Cars showroom located in the Ganesh Nagar area Monday evening.

Seven persons were injured by the broken glass, a police officer said.

According to police, a hand-written note was recovered from the spot bearing the names of three gangsters - Himanshu Bhau, Neeraj Faridkot, and Naveen Bali.

Police said the gangsters had demanded protection money from the showroom owner, who, however, denied receiving any extortion call.

According to a CCTV video of the incident that surfaced on social media, two men came and talked to a security guard outside before entering the showroom. Within a few seconds, they came out and fired shots at the showroom and in the air standing by a busy road.

The attackers, who came on motorcycles, are yet to be identified.

"The showroom owner has not got any call or message regarding the threat or extortion. But the police believe that the shooting was done in an extortion bid," the officer said.

Special Cell and District Special Staff have formed teams to nab the gangsters, the officer added. PTI ALK ALK VN VN VN