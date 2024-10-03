Car showroom firing suspect nabbed after shooting encounter in Outer Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A 27-year-old man suspected to be involved in the firing at a second-hand car showroom in Naraina was nabbed from outer Delhi's Kanjhawala after an encounter, police said on Thursday.

Arman Khan was rushed to a hospital after he received a gunshot wound in his leg in an encounter with a team of Special Cell, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said a team was posted in northwest Delhi's Majra Dabas on a tip-off about Khan's presence in the area.

In the early hours of Thursday, Khan was sighted on a motorcycle and was signalled to stop, but he fired two shots towards the police party.

Police returned fire and shot a fleeing Khan in the leg, Kaushik said.

A policeman too received a shot fired by Khan. He was wearing a bulletproof jacket.

Khan's pistol, a semi-automatic one, and the motorcycle he was riding, were seized by police.

Khan, a native of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri, was one of the three people who entered Naraina's Car Street showroom and fired multiple rounds in an extortion bid on September 27, Kaushik said.

No one was injured in the incident but several luxury cars were damaged.

The extortion threat was made by the Himanshu Bhau gang, police had earlier said. A slip reading "Himanshu bhau since 2020" was recovered from the spot.

The gangster demanded Rs 5 crore from the owner of the car showroom as protection money, they said.