Car showroom in Delhi's Naraina gets threat again, local criminal held

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly sending a threat letter to a pre-owned luxury car showroom in Naraina, which had last month witnessed firing on the direction of a foreign-based gangster, officials said on Thursday.

The police said Karan Dhingra, the arrested accused who sent the threat letter, has no contact with any gang and wanted to take advantage of the firing incident at the car showroom.

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Cell arrested four people for their alleged involvement in the shooting. The accused had demanded Rs 5 crore on the direction of foreign-based gangster Himanshu Bhau from the showroom owner.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said at 7.30 pm on October 4, the Car Street showroom in Naraina Vihar received a handwritten extortion threat letter. A case was registered under section 308(4) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and investigation was taken up.

The probe revealed that the accused booked a two-wheeler from the Rapido application to get the letter delivered at the showroom.

The letter was kept in a polythene bag on which "Bhau Gang 20" was written. The letter also mentioned, "Ab goli bheje pe lagegi" (now the gunshot will hit your head).

"Using technical and manual surveillance, accused Dhingra was identified and arrested," Veer said.

The officer said during interrogation, the accused told police he did not have any links with any of the gangs but only tried to take advantage of the situation by sending a threat letter to Car Street showroom where the firing incident took place on September 27.

Dhingra, a resident of Rani Bagh, has been previously involved in six criminal cases of extortion, hurt and theft, police said.

The police said a mobile phone along with a SIM card used for booking the Rapido bike has been recovered.