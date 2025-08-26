Car skids off road, falls into swollen drain amid heavy rains in Udaipur, 3 dead

Udaipur: Three persons drowned after their car skidded off the road and fell into a drain swollen due to heavy rains in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Tuesday.

Five people were travelling in the vehicle at the time of accident late Monday night near Lakoda village. Two of them managed to escape by breaking the car window, while three others drowned, they said.

The bodies of Naresh Meena and Dhruv Patel were recovered in the night, while Love Patel's body was found Tuesday, police said.

The accident spot is a low-lying area with a sharp turn where the drain was overflowing due to heavy rains. It is suspected that low visibility at night caused the vehicle to veer off the road and fall into the drain that had strong water currents, the police added.