Car thief involved in 70 cases arrested

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old man, allegedly involved in more than 70 cases of stealing cars and accessories registered against him in Gujarat and Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused is identified as Junaid Yunus Shaikh alias Bambaiyya, a resident of Khar.

His interrogation in connection with a car theft case in Wadala revealed his criminal past, officials added.

Shaikh was involved in more than 70 cases of stealing cars and accessories registered against him in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Police had examined the footage of over 150 CCTV cameras installed in Wadala to identify the accused who had stolen a Honda City car parked at Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Marg. PTI DC NSK