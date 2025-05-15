Car-truck collision in UP's Balrampur, five killed

Balrampur (UP), May 15 (PTI) Five members of a family were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a car and a speeding truck on the Balrampur-Tulsipur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, police said Thursday morning.

According to police officials, the victims were returning from a wedding function when their car was hit by a fast-moving truck near Chakwa village in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The impact of the collision was so intense that five people travelling in the car died on the spot. Eight others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the District Memorial Hospital in Balrampur.

Upon receiving information about the incident, District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal and Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar visited the hospital and instructed officials to ensure the injured received the best possible medical care.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives in the road accident.

"The chief minister has immediately sent the injured to the hospital and directed the district administration officials to provide them proper treatment. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured," the CM office posted on X.