Car trying to save stray animal falls into deep ditch in UP village, driver dies

Banda (UP), Dec 23 (PTI) The driver of a car died after the vehicle fell into a deep ditch while swerving to avoid a stray animal in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place on Belatal road near Nanora village in the Ajnar area, they said.

Ajnar Station House Officer Jaichandra Singh said the deceased has been identified as Kandhilal Rajpur (35), a resident of Kaithora village in Mahoba district.

According to the SHO, when Rajpur was driving the car, a stray animal suddenly came on to the road. He swerved to avoid hitting the animal, but lost control of the car, which veered off the road and fell into a nearly 20-feet deep, water-filled ditch.

The police who arrived at the scene broke the car's windows and took the unconscious driver to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police said Rajpur used to buy milk from villages and surrounding areas and transport it by car to a dairy in Mahoba every day.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added.