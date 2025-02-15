Car turns turtle in MP's Narmadapuram, two women dead

Narmadapuram, Feb 15 (PTI) Two women were killed after their car overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Saturday afternoon, a police official said.

The accident, in which two persons were also injured, took place at Gonchi Taronda village, Assistant Sub Inspector Banshilal Narware said.

"The car was on its way to Timarni. Driver Mohan Bangde lost control of the vehicle, which overturned, killing Vaishali (51) and Deepshikha (55). Bangde and one more occupant were injured," he said.