Car used in Shiv Sena leader's murder found in Rajasthan; hunt intensified for three accused

Palghar, Feb 3 (PTI) Police have recovered the car used in the murder of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi from a village in Rajasthan while a search is on for three of the absconding accused, an official said on Monday.

A senior police official said two of the absconding accused fled to Rajasthan in the car after committing the murder, and based on a tip-off, a police team traced the vehicle to a remote village and seized it on Sunday night.

The body of Dhodi, who went missing on January 20, was found in the trunk of his car at a quarry in Bhilad in Valsad district of neighbouring Gujarat on January 31.

According to the police, seven people were involved in the murder, and four have been arrested in the case so far.

The official said efforts are on to nab the three absconding accused, including Dhodi's brother.

"We have left no stone unturned in this investigation and are working tirelessly to ensure all culprits are brought to justice," he stated.

The police have formed eight teams to probe the case.

Earlier, Dhodi's family members met District Guardian Minister Ganesh Naik and reiterated their demand for the swift arrest of the main accused.

Naik instructed District Superintendent of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil to include the family's statements in the investigation.

On January 31, police discovered Dhodi's body in the trunk of his car, which had submerged in a stone quarry in Bhilad. The vehicle was pulled out from a 40-45 feet deep water-filled pit.

Dhodi's family sought a death penalty for the killers and also urged the government to take action against police personnel who had “failed to do their duty”.

The family has claimed that the slain Sena leader's brother was part of the liquor mafia in the district, and Dhodi had complained several times about illegal activities connected to liquor. PTI COR ARU