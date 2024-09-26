Car waylaid, over 2.5 kg gold looted in Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala), Sep 26 (PTI) A daring daylight robbery took place at the national highway near Peechi here in which a gang of 12 allegedly waylaid a car and kidnapped two persons and looted over 2.5 kg of gold ornaments, police said on Thursday.

A dashcam video of the incident went viral on Thursday in which three cars were seen blocking another car in the middle of the national highway.

Police said a complaint was received on Wednesday and an FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case was registered under sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 310 (2) (dacoity) and 137 (2) (Kidnapping) of the BNS.

According to the FIR, the incident happened on September 22 and two persons-- Arun Sunny and Rojy Thomas-- were kidnapped after three cars waylaid them.

The complaints in the FIR alleged that they were beaten up and jewellery worth Rs 1.84 crore was looted by the gang. Later they were released.

Police said the investigation is on. PTI RRT RRT KH