Car with blood stains, bullet hole found abandoned; two occupants missing

Thane, Aug 22 (PTI) A car with blood stains and a bullet hole was found abandoned on Thursday near the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, while its two occupants are missing, a police official said.

The Maruti Baleno car was found near a food mall in Khopoli, he said.

"There are blood stains in the car. There is a hole in the rear glass due caused by a bullet. The documents of the vehicle reveals it belongs to a resident of Nerul in Navi Mumbai. Two occupants of the car are missing. Their mobile phones are switched off. A forensic team and a dog squad have been deployed as part of the probe," he said.

Personal items and footwear belonging to the youth are inside the car and efforts are on to trace the two, the Nerul police station official added.