Car with three cops falls into river in MP's Ujjain; one body found

Ujjain, Sep 7 (PTI) A car carrying three police personnel plunged into the swollen Kshipra river after rains in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district after skidding off a bridge, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 9 pm on Saturday, they said, adding the body of an inspector was later recovered while efforts were on to find the other two personnel.

The police personnel, from Unhel police station, about 50 km from the district headquarters, were going to investigate the case of a missing woman, according to the officials.

The car fell into the river from the bridge without railing, Jiawaji Ganj area City Superintendent of Police Pushpa Prajapati told PTI over phone.

The body of Unhel police station house officer Ashok Sharma was later fished out from the river, about 8 km from the district headquarters, she said.

The search operation was halted at 2.30 am due to darkness and resumed at 5.30 am on Sunday, she said.

Hectic efforts were on to find sub-inspector Madan Lal and constable Aarti Pal, who were also in the car, the official said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and Home Guards with boats, drones and divers were searching for the two personnel, she said. PTI LAL GK