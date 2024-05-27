Caravan tourism project receives positive feedback, says Kerala govt

Thiruvananthapuram, May 27 (PTI) Kerala's Caravan Tourism project remains firmly on course, receiving positive feedback from stakeholders, the state Tourism Department said on Monday.

In a demonstration of the government's commitment to 'Keravan Kerala,' the caravan tourism project, the department highlighted the allocation of Rs 3.10 crore in the 2024-25 budget.

It said in a statement that this investment underscores the significance attributed to the project.

The Tourism Department issued the statement amid reports circulating in certain media outlets regarding its purported failure.

The statement said as part of the project, the government has provided Rs 97.5 lakhs as subsidy to 13 entrepreneurs who have entered into contract with the Tourism Department for purchasing caravans.

Each entrepreneur got Rs 7.5 lakh in this regard.

The Caravan Tourism project was conceived as a key component in the riveting mix that will help define the future of Kerala’s fast-growing tourism sector, Tourism Secretary K Biju said.

Its details were worked out after hours of brainstorming involving policy makers, tourism stakeholders and domain experts, who converged on the view that this is an ideal mode to offer the best travel and holiday experience to both domestic and foreign tourists, he said.

"The project launch came with generous incentives and support for caravan operators as well as park facilitators. It is unfair to dub such an evolving project with immense potential as having run off the track by citing some isolated cases," he added.

Right from the start, the response to the project from the stakeholders has been highly encouraging. The suggestions from their side have been accommodated to make the policy more feasible, sustainable and inclusive, said Biju.

The channels of communication with the stakeholders are live, and they are free to engage with the officials without waiting for formal meetings to be convened, he added. PTI TGB TGB ROH