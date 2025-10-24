Carbide guns banned in Indore, social media videos also prohibited

Indore, Oct 24 (PTI) The Indore district administration on Friday banned the dangerous carbide toy guns after their use during Diwali led to at least 31 persons, most of them children, suffering serious eye injuries.

Police also issued a separate order banning the making of `reels' or videos featuring carbide guns and their sharing on social media.

These crude homemade guns are made using a gas lighter, PVC pipe and calcium carbide which produces acetylene gas after reacting with water and explodes upon contact with a spark, as per officials. Plastic fragments ejected from the pipe act like shrapnel and can cause serious injuries.

District Magistrate Shivam Verma, in an order issued under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, said, "Illegally manufactured carbide guns are adversely affecting the health of the public and the environment. Therefore, their manufacture, storage, purchase, sale, distribution, display and use will be completely prohibited." Section 163 gives magistrates the power to issue urgent orders to prevent danger or injury to the public, health, or safety.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya said the police have not only issued a prohibitory order against the purchase, sale and use of carbide guns, but also imposed a ban on making reels featuring these guns and posting them on social media." Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh issued the order and directed all police station in-charges in the city to ensure a strict compliance, he added.

A violation of these prohibitory orders will lead to the registration of a First Information Report under section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (disobedience of orders from a public servant), officials said.

Under the section, an offender can be punished with imprisonment of up to one year, a fine of up to Rs 5,000, or both.

Meanwhile, Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani informed that 31 patients -- most of them children -- with serious eye injuries in carbide gun-related accidents visited hospitals in the city during the Diwali period.

Patients came from Indore, Dewas, Agar-Malwa, Sehore, Shajapur, Khandwa, Khargone and Rajgarh districts of Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that one patient also came from Jharkhand.

The patients' age ranged from three to 31 years.

Carbide guns had been already banned in Bhopal and Gwalior districts following accidents. PTI HWP MAS BNM KRK