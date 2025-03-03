Carbide waste disposal: 1st phase of trial ends in Pithampur; gas emission within standard limits

Indore, Mar 3 (PTI) At least 10 tonnes of toxic waste linked to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy was incinerated at a facility in Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district as the first phase of the trial burning ended on Monday, an official said.

The official claimed that the gas emissions during the trial remained within standard limits.

The trial incineration of 10 out of 337 tonnes of hazardous waste from the now-defunct Union Carbide factory commenced on Friday afternoon.

He said the first phase of the trial burning of the waste at a disposal facility has been completed.

Talking to reporters, Indore Division Commissioner Deepak Singh said, "We began the incineration of 10 tonnes of Union Carbide factory waste at Pithampur's waste disposal facility on Friday, and the process was completed on Monday." Without disclosing specific details, Singh said the gas emissions during the first phase of the trial remained within permissible limits.

He said that a team from the Pollution Control Board closely monitored the entire process, and the air quality remained normal in both Pithampur and Indore, about 30 km from the facility.

Singh said preparations are underway for the second phase of the trial, in which another 10 tonnes of waste will be incinerated.

According to the Madhya Pradesh government, the waste from the Union Carbide factory includes contaminated soil from the defunct facility, reactor residues, Sevin (pesticide) residues, naphthol residues, and "semi-processed" waste.

The Pollution Control Board has stated that scientific evidence suggests the presence of Sevin and naphthol chemicals in the waste is now "almost negligible".

The board has claimed that methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas — responsible for the 1984 disaster — is no longer present in the waste, nor does it contain any radioactive particles.

The Bhopal gas tragedy, which occurred during the night of December 2-3, 1984, involved a catastrophic leak of methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas from the Union Carbide facility, resulting in the deaths of at least 5,479 people and left thousands with severe health repercussions, marking it as one of the deadliest industrial disasters in history.

There are 1,250 units in Pithampur industrial area where more than one lakh workers work, including migrants from other states.

A police official said tight security cover is in place around Pithampur's industrial area amid the waste disposal process.

A large contingent of police has been deployed around the incineration site as several protests were staged ever since the 337 tonnes of waste was brought to Pithampur from Bhopal, some 250 kilometres away, in special trucks on January 2.

This trial incineration of this waste is being conducted as per the directives of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

In its order passed on February 18, the high court directed the state government to undertake the first trial run of 10 metric tonnes by taking all protocols into consideration on February 27.

The court also instructed authorities to get back to it with all three trial reports by March 27.

On February 27, the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court to transfer and dispose of the waste.