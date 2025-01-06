Carbide waste disposal: MP CM urges Pithampur public to present its stand in court

Bhopal, Jan 6 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said the people of Pithampur in Dhar district should approach a court to put forth their side on the issue of the disposal of Union Carbide waste.

Yadav was talking to reporters in Bhopal after the MP High Court granted six weeks to the state government to act on the Union Carbide factory waste disposal as per the safety guidelines.

The HC also directed the media not to give incorrect news on the issue of the waste disposal.

The CM said the decision has come in accordance with their expectations and they have full faith in the court.

On the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984, methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the Union Carbide pesticide factory in Bhopal, killing at least 5,479 persons and leaving thousands with serious injuries and long-lasting health issues.

The waste, packed in 12 sealed containers, was shifted on January 2 from the now defunct Union Carbide factory in state capital Bhopal to the disposal site at Pithampur in Dhar district, located 250 km from here.

Yadav said the state government has followed the high court's directives and shifted the waste from the Union Carbide factory to Pithampur.

The state government wanted that the people should also get an opportunity to present their sentiments in the court and the HC has considered it, he said.

The high court has understood the government's intention, the chief minister said.

"We all have faith in the court. The decision has come in accordance with our expectations. I want to tell people of the area (Pithampur) that there is still time and they should put forth their side in the court. The government always takes action as per the court directives," he said.

Protests rocked Pithampur, located around 50 km from the Dhar district headquarters, on January 3 after the waste from the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal reached the Ramky Enviro company, where the incineration is to be carried out.

Three days ago, two men tried to immolate themselves during the protest against the planned disposal of the waste in Pithampur.

The protesters claim the disposal would be harmful to humans and the environment.

On December 3, 2024, the HC asked the government to remove and transport the waste from the Union Carbide factory site within four weeks and warned of contempt proceedings if the directive was not acted upon. PTI ADU GK