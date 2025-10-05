Carcass of newborn elephant calf found in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar, Oct 5 (PTI) The carcass of a newborn elephant calf was recovered in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Sunday, an official said.

The carcass was found near Baghota Tola in Sheragada village in the Balumath police station area, he said.

"We received information from the quick response team and locals. We immediately reached the spot and recovered the carcass. In our preliminary investigation, we can say that the baby calf got stuck in a marsh, or may have been accidentally trampled by larger elephants," Forest Ranger Nand Kumar Mehata.

He said the carcass has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the exact cause of the death will be confirmed after the report is received.

Mehata said 30 elephants in two to three groups are currently roaming the area between the Chandwa and Balumath forest ranges.