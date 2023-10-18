Carcass of saltwater crocodile found in Odisha's Bhitarkanika

Kendrapara (Odisha), Oct 18 (PTI) The carcass of a seven-foot-long female saltwater crocodile was seen floating on Patasala river near Ghadiamala village within Bhitarkanika National Park in Kendrapara district on Wednesday, forest officials said.

Advertisment

"Forest officials retrieved the carcass from the water. We have sent it to the veterinary hospital at Rajnagar for autopsy. Once we get the report, the reason for its death will be known," said Manas Das, the park's forest range officer.

Saltwater crocodiles are covered under the Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the officer said.

In all, 32 crocodiles have died in the park over the last decade, he said.

In 1975, the ministry of forest and environment in collaboration with the UNDP had started a crocodile breeding and rearing project in Dangamala within Bhitarkanika. According to the latest reptile census report, the park is now home to 1,793 saltwater crocodiles. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB