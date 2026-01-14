Carcass of tiger found in Kaziranga

Tezpur, Jan 14 (PTI) The carcass of a male Royal Bengal Tiger was recovered on Wednesday from the Biswanath Wildlife Division of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Park officials said.

The tiger, around 2 to 3 years old, was spotted during routine patrol by the guards of the Gopaljarani anti-poaching camp and Thute Chapori under the Eastern Range of the division.

A committee has been constituted by the authorities to conduct the post-mortem and disposal of the carcass as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines.

Preliminary examinations by veterinary officers point to death due to natural causes or injuries from in-fighting.

There were no signs of poaching, the officials said. PTI COR DG NN