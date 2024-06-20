Carcasses of cows, oxen found in river, forest in MP’s Seoni district

Seoni (MP), Jun 20 (PTI) Carcasses of several cows and oxen have been found in a river and a forest in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, with officials suspecting that cattle smugglers killed the bovine animals to escape police action.

The district collector and superintendent of police visited the spots after the carcasses were discovered in the Vainganga river and Kakartala forest on Wednesday-Thursday, a senior official said.

Arrangements are being made for burying the dead animals after post-mortem and other paperwork.

“Bodies of 18 cows with necks slit were found in the Vainganga river near Pindrai village, while carcasses of 28 cows and oxen were found in the Kakartala forest area under Dhuma police station limits,” Seoni SP Rakesh Kumar Singh told PTI.

It is suspected that these domestic animals were killed by smugglers amid stern action being taken by the police to curb the menace of cow smuggling in the district, he said.

“We are examining the issue from all angles and will soon identify those behind it and arrest them,” the SP said, adding that a case has been registered.

While the carcasses of many of these animals were fished out from the river, efforts are on to take out the remaining ones. Because of rains in the area, rescuers were immediately unable to fish out all the carcasses floating in the water body, the SP said.

Seoni Collector Kshitij Singhal said the administration is probing the incident and stern action will be taken against those involved.

BJP district president Alok Dubey termed the incident “cruel and highly condemnable”. He said they discussed the matter with officials and have informed their senior party leaders about it.

Dubey said that the incident has upset the Hindu community and it appears to be an attempt by anti-social elements to disrupt harmony in the district. PTI COR MAS NR