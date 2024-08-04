Cardiac catheterization laboratory inaugurated at AIIMS Raipur in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Sunday inaugurated a new cardiac catheterization laboratory at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

AIIMS Raipur, which had only one cath lab that performed approximately 25 to 30 angiographies per week, now has this advanced state-of-the-art facility and it is expected to significantly increase the number of such procedures, a statement issued by the hospital said.

"The second lab will not only reduce patient waiting times but also enhance the hospital's capacity to provide timely and efficient cardiac care. The new lab will also serve as a critical training ground for medical students in the DM (Doctor of Medicine) Cardiology programme, fostering a new generation of highly skilled cardiologists," it added.

The Union Minister of State for AYUSH and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who was accompanied by state's health minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, also visited key departments, including the emergency paediatric department, the trauma and emergency department, and the AYUSH department.

Jadhav held a meeting with the executive director, deans, and medical superintendent of AIIMS Raipur, the release said. PTI TKP BNM