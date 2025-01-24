Cardinal George Koovakad appointed head of Vatican’s office for interfaith dialogue

Kochi (Kerala), Jan 24 (PTI) Pope Francis has named Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad from India as the head of the Vatican's office for interfaith dialogue, church sources said on Friday.

This office, called the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, works to build understanding, respect, and cooperation between the Catholic Church and people of other religions.

Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, Mar Raphael Thattil, hailed the appointment of Koovakad as a proud moment for both the mother church and the Indian Church.

In his congratulatory message, the Major Archbishop expressed confidence that Cardinal Koovakad would foster interreligious harmony and advance dialogues for global peace, an official release issued by Syro-Malabar Church said.

Fifty-one-year-old Koovakad, hailing from Changanassery in Kerala was elevated to the rank of Cardinal by Pope Francis in December 2024.

Koovakad has been organising Pope Francis’ international travels since 2020.

Previously, Koovakad, who held the title of Monsignor, was declared the Titular Archbishop of Nisibis in Turkey.

Koovakad, who was in the diplomatic service of the Holy See for 14 years, is the first Syro-Malabar priest to be elevated to cardinal directly from the priesthood, according to the Church sources.