Cardinal Poola Anthony mourns demise of Pope Francis, to attend funeral

Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI) Archbishop of Hyderabad Cardinal Poola Anthony on Monday condoled the demise of Pope Francis, praising his "historic papacy" for its compassion, humility, and tireless dedication to the Gospel. He will travel to Vatican to attend the Pope’s funeral, church sources said.

The cardinal will also participate in the conclave, the meeting of cardinals to elect the next Pope, they added.

In a message, Cardinal Poola Anthony said Pope Francis was not only a shepherd to the universal Church but also a prophetic voice of mercy, justice, and peace.

"He constantly reminded us to go to the peripheries, care for the poor and marginalised, and be instruments of God’s love in all we do," he said.

According to a release from the Archdiocese of Hyderabad, Pope Francis shared a warm relationship with the Church in India and frequently expressed admiration for the country’s cultural richness, religious harmony, and Christian witness.

During his tenure, Pope Francis appointed several Indian bishops and cardinals, including Cardinal Poola Anthony, who became the first Telugu Cardinal in August 2022—a historic moment of inclusion and representation in the Catholic Church, it said.

The Archdiocese will hold special Holy Masses and prayer services to honour Pope Francis’s life and legacy, it added.

Pope Francis, history's first Latin American pontiff, who captivated the world with his humility and deep concern for the poor but often alienated conservatives with his critiques of capitalism and calls for climate action, died at the age of 88. PTI SJR SSK SSK KH