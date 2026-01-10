Cardiologists can help in preventing heart diseases, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Jan 10 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday said the state government is always open to work with doctors and cardiologists can help in preventing heart diseases by taking up activities like teaching CPR technique to school students.

He was speaking at Fellows India 2026 Conference here on Saturday evening, which was attended by over 500 cardiologists from all over India and neighbouring South East Asian countries.

He described himself as a "social doctor" who addresses societal problems.

Observing that knowledge and technology are changing the world rapidly, Reddy said healthcare has become a high-tech work with quantum computing and AI.

The doctors should update themselves on latest technology, he said.

Lots of lives are lost because of heart diseases, he said, calling upon the cardiologists to join in a mission to prevent heart diseases and to work with government to save more lives.

"For example, if you can volunteer to teach school students cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques, we can save many lives in our country. We neglect preventive medicine, but society will benefit if we educate people," he said.

Urging the attendees to improve the quality of healthcare, he said the country must become the best in the world.