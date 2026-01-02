Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have registered a case against a caretaker for allegedly siphoning off nearly Rs 15 lakh from the bank account of an elderly man by misusing his mobile phone and digital banking facilities, an official said on Friday.

The action against accused Rohan Rajbhar came on a complaint by the man’s 33-year-old daughter, a resident of the Dombivli area, he said.

“The complainant stated that the accused worked as a caretaker for her 69-year-old father between November and December 2025. During this period, Rajbhar allegedly gained access to her father’s mobile phone and banking details and used them to steal money,” the official said.

According to the complaint, Rs 14,97,985 was fraudulently transferred to different bank accounts without the knowledge or consent of the senior citizen. The transactions came to light after the family checked his bank statements.

A case has been registered at the Dombivli police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that efforts are being made to verify the financial trail, identify beneficiary accounts and ascertain whether others were involved in the alleged fraud. PTI COR NR