Cargo ship detained at Paradip Port on direction of Orissa HC for failing to clear dues

Cuttack, Dec 31 (PTI) A cargo ship was detained at the Paradip Port on the direction of Orissa High Court as it did not settle dues of about Rs 15.56 lakh.

MV Propel Fortune, which sails under the flag of Singapore, was not allowed to leave the territorial waters contiguous to the land of Paradip on Tuesday morning.

The case pertains to an indent made by the cargo ship to a ship chandler, MH Bland SL, in May for the supply of a wide range of provisioning, maintenance and services for the vessel at the Paradip Port.

The ship chandler made the supplies to the cargo ship as per the invoice. However, the cargo ship, despite persistent requests, did not settle the cost in due time and was about to leave the Paradip Port.

The ship chandler approached the high court for an urgent hearing, stating that the interlocutor application would be infructuous as the cargo ship was set to leave the port.

Including the cost of litigation, the petitioner had made a maritime claim of Rs 15.56 lakh on the cargo ship.

Taking cognisance of the matter, a vacation bench of Justice Murahari Sri Raman observed that a prima facie case was made out against the cargo ship.

Accordingly, the court after considering the submission and perusing the documents was satisfied that the claim was maintainable under the Admiralty Act and ordered the "arrest" of the cargo ship.

Justice Raman instructed the HC registry to list the matter in the week commencing January 2. PTI CORR AAM AAM SOM