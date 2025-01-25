Carnatic vocalist, academic Omanakutty to receive Padma Shri award

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Eminent carnatic vocalist, music teacher and academic Kamalakshi Omanakutty Amma, who is honoured with Padma Shri, is a household name in the minds of music buffs in Kerala.

Popularly known as K Omanakutty, she is known for her indepth researches and insightful articles in the field of music and her contributions in the academics.

With nearly 40 years of experience in the field of music, she has served as a professor and Head of the Department of Music in the University of Kerala.

She also performed over 300 music concerts and took special initiative to popularise the compositions of erstwhile Travancore king Swathi Thirunal.

Eminent playback singers like K S Chitra, B Arundhati, Manjari and so on were her disciples.

Omanakutty's elder brother, late M G Radhakrishnan, was a well-known music composer in the Malayalam cinema, while her younger brother, M G Sreekumar, is a famed playback singer. PTI LGK KH