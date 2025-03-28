Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill: Opposition calls for protecting interests of Indian traders

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The opposition on Friday urged the government to address several critical concerns over the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, and ensure that it does not inadvertently harm Indian traders, industries, and the domestic shipping sector.

The BJP asserted that bringing the Bill was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to replace colonial-era laws.

Initiating the discussion on The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, Congress MP from Kanyakumari Vijay Vasanth said the Bill is significant as it aims to align India's maritime law with international standards, particularly the Brussels Convention, and addresses the responsibilities, liabilities, rights, and immunities related to the carriage of goods by sea.

"While modernisation of legislation is necessary to keep pace with global trade dynamics, there are several concerns that need to be addressed before this Bill can be passed," he said.

Vasanth called for protection for shippers and consignees and pointed out that the Bill does not sufficiently address the risks associated with discrepancies in weight declarations.

He also flagged the issue of excessive powers granted to the central government.

"Section 9 of the Bill empowers the central government to amend the Schedule by issuing notifications. While flexibility is important, this provision grants the government unchecked powers to make amendments without adequate consultation with industry stakeholders. This could lead to arbitrary decisions that may not reflect the interests of all parties involved in the carriage of goods," he said.

"While aligning with international standards is important for India's global trade, we must ensure that the interests of our domestic shipping industry are protected. The Bill could unintentionally disadvantage Indian carriers, making it more difficult for them to compete in the global market," Vasanth said.

"While the repeal of the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925, is necessary to modernise our laws, we must be cautious about the potential implications for contracts and rights established under the old Act," he said.

"We support the modernisation of maritime law but urge the government to make the necessary amendments to ensure a fair, transparent, and accountable legal framework.

"The government must carefully consider the potential risks to domestic industries and the implications for stakeholders, ensuring that the final Bill is balanced and serves the interests of all parties involved," he said.

The Congress MP urged the government to engage more effectively with industry stakeholders and ensure that the final legislation is both comprehensive and fair.

"We seek a Bill that modernises our laws while protecting Indian interests in global trade," he said.

Samajwadi Party's Aditya Yadav called for the withdrawal of the Bill which he alleged aims to help only crony capitalists.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said the laws made by colonial rulers are still in place and the prime minister has taken the responsibility to replace them.

Even after signing the agreement at the international level, for 45 years, nobody thought of bringing this Bill till Prime Minister Modi thought of it, he said.

"Modi ji is a democrat and I have not seen a more democratic prime minister than him," he said.

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule called for the protection of fishermen and the farmers of the Vadhavan Port are also protected.

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024 was introduced in Lok Sabha on August 9, 2024.

The Bill seeks to replace the Indian Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 1925. The Act establishes the responsibilities, liabilities, rights, and immunities in case of goods carried from a port in India to another port in India or any other port in the world.

The Act is in conformance with the International Convention for the Unification of Certain Rules of Law relating to Bills of Lading of August 1924 (Hague Rules) and subsequent amendments to it.

The Bill retains all provisions of the Act. PTI ASK RHL