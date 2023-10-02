Carry out 'caste census', reveal details of 2011 exercise under UPA govt, says Cong leader Wadettiwar

Mumbai, Oct 2 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said the state government must conduct a "caste census" on the lines of the one being done in Bihar.

In a video message on X, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly also alleged the Eknath Shinde government was running away from such an exercise.

"On the lines of Bihar government's decision to carry out caste-wise census, Maharashtra government should also do the same. I do not understand why the Maharashtra government is running away from replicating such a census here in the state. Our leader Rahul Gandhi has consistently made the demand for caste-wise census in the country," he said on X.

"I feel it is unfortunate for the state government of CM Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar if it is running away from such a census exercise," he added.

Wadettiwar said Rahul Gandhi had also demanded the Centre reveal details of the caste survey carried out in 2011 when the UPA was in power under Dr Manmohan Singh.

The Centre must clarify why details of this 2011 exercise has been kept under wraps.

He also accused the Maharashtra government of wasting time over reservations for Other Backward Classes and alleged it was not giving data to support quota for the community in local bodies.

"On one hand, you (BJP) carry out the OBC Jaagar (awareness) Yatra but at the same time you deny people basic information such as details of the caste-wise census. Is the RSS blocking the caste census? The Maharashtra government should clarify its stand on it," Wadettiwar said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's 'OBC Jaagar Yatra' was launched on Monday by its state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. PTI ND BNM BNM