Carry out relief measures with promptness: UP CM to officials in rain-hit districts

Lucknow, May 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials in districts affected by heavy rain to carry out relief measures with promptness and vigilance.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said officials must conduct field visits to assess the situation on the ground and monitor relief operations closely.

He stressed that in case of any loss of human life or livestock due to the disaster, immediate financial assistance must be extended to the affected families.

"Proper medical treatment should be ensured for the injured," the chief minister said, adding that a comprehensive survey of crop damage should be conducted and a detailed report sent to the state government at the earliest for necessary further action.

Adityanath also instructed that effective arrangements for water drainage be made with priority in areas facing waterlogging.

He emphasised that timely intervention is critical to minimise the impact of such natural calamities and ensure relief reaches those in need without delay. PTI ABN RHL