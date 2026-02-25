Carrying of weapons banned during Holi celebrations in Himachal's Sujanpur

Hamirpur, Feb 25 (PTI) The Hamirpur district administration on Wednesday issued an order imposing a ban on carrying of all categories of weapons during the national-level Holi celebrations scheduled in Sujanpur from March 1 to 4.

Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore, however, said the order will not be applicable for police, home guards, security personnel and other officials on duty.

The ban will remain in effect in the entire Sujanpur Municipal Council area during the festival period.

The event is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Issuing the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, Rathore said strict action will be taken against those found violating the order.