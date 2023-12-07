Carrying out feasibility studies for future Chandrayaan missions: Govt

New Delhi: After the success of Chandrayaan-3, feasibility studies are being carried out for future lunar missions which will be put up for approval at an appropriate stage, the government said on Thursday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said future Chandrayaan missions are in overall architecture design phase.

In this phase, studies are being conducted towards finalising the system configuration, flight profile, identification of critical technologies, required infrastructure among other matters, Singh said.

Once these studies are completed, the detailed project report, along with budgetary aspects shall be prepared, the minister said.

"Building upon the success of Chandrayaan-3, future Chandrayaan missions are undergoing feasibility studies, which shall be put up for government approval at an appropriate stage," Singh said.

The minister said the Indian Space Research Organisation has robust international collaborations with several spacefaring and non-spacefaring nations and undertakes cooperative activities based on the interest, need and mutual benefit.

Chandrayaan-3, with lunar lander module Vikram and rover Pragyaan, was launched on July 22. The Vikram lander module had a soft-landing on August 23 and Pragyaan rover left imprints of the national emblem and ISRO’s logo on the lunar surface. The experiments were carried out for one lunar day which is equivalent to 14 earth days.