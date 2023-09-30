Cartoonist Cartoonist Sukumaran Potti dies

Kochi: Prominent cartoonist and writer, S Sukumaran Potti, popularly known as Sukumar, died on Saturday at Kochi due to age-related ailments, family sources said.

He was 91.

Sukumar, who was the president of Narma Kairali (an organisation representing humorists in the state) for a long period, had worked with prominent dailies in Malayalam, including, Mathrubhumi, Malayala Manorama, Janayugam among others.

He had also functioned as the chairman of the Kerala Cartoon Academy.

Sukumar bagged the Kerala Sahitya Akademy award for comic literature in 1996.

Senior political leaders in the state, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan condoled the demise of Sukumar.

Vijayan said Sukumar was a genius who made a lasting impact in the field of cartoons and comic literature.

"Sukumar was distinguished by his witty criticism without a touch of hatred. He was careful not to mix his personal grudge in his scathing criticism through cartoons," Vijayan said.

Satheesan said cartoonist Sukumar was a unique talent who made Kerala people laugh through his drawings, writing and lectures.

Satheesan also remembered Sukumar's role in the formation of Narma Kairali and Kerala Cartoon Academy.