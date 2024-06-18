Carved tunnel discovered at Karnala fort in Raigad, claim history enthusiasts

Mumbai, Jun 18 (PTI) A carved tunnel-cum-cave has been discovered at Karnala Fort, one of the famous trekking spots in Maharashtra's Raigad district, history enthusiasts have claimed.

Two members of Pune-based Sahyadri Pratishtan, an organisation involved in the conservation of forts, discovered the tunnel-cum-cave at Karnala Fort, located about 60 km from Mumbai, a few days ago.

The tunnel carved in basalt rock was found on the eastern side of the fort, a few metres away from the first gate of a temple located on a plateau, history enthusiasts Ganesh Raghuvir and Mayur Takle stated in a release.

"There is a cistern on the trail, which locals use to fill water. When we walked a little ahead, we discovered the tunnel cum cave with a 2.5 x 2.5 feet opening, mostly covered by soil," Raghuvir told PTI.

He said locals are unaware of the tunnel, which appears to be around 10 feet deep, but the exact depth can be ascertained after excavation.

Raghuvir said he has written to the forest and archaeology departments about the tunnel-cum-cave and requested them to take steps for its conservation.

"We have recorded the latitude, longitude and GPS location of the opening. These tunnels are remnants of ancient times," he said.

The fort, which is inside the bird sanctuary, sees a large number of visitors.

A 125-foot high basalt pillar is at the centre of the fort, sticking out like a thumb, earning it the sobriquet, Karnala Thumbs Up point.

Constructed before 1400, the fort has undergone repairs during various periods for geographical and military protection and hence, architectural traces of the ancient and medieval times can be seen even today. PTI KK ARU