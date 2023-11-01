Case against 10 men in Navi Mumbai for harassing women during discussion on panchayat poll

Thane, Nov 1 (PTI) Police have registered a case against 10 men on charges of sexual harassment of women and rioting during a discussion on gram panchayat poll preparations in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

Four women were injured in the incident which took place on Tuesday at Nhavagaon in Panvel, the official from Nhava Sheva police station said.

The women from the village were holding a discussion on preparations for the gram panchayat elections scheduled on November 5, senior police inspector Sanjeev Dhumal said.

The accused arrived there and picked up a quarrel with the women. The accused allegedly tore the dress of one of the women, attacked the other victims with iron logs and abused them, the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against 10 men under Indian Penal Code Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) , 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 143, 149 (unlawful assembly) and 147 (rioting), they said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.