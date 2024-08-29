Case against 122 persons over clash between Sena (UBT)-BJP supporters at Rajkot fort

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district has registered a First Information Report against 122 supporters of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and BJP in connection with the clash at Rajkot fort during Aaditya Thackeray's visit, officials said on Thursday.

The FIR named 42 persons identified from CCTV footage. The other 80 accused were yet to be identified and police were examining the footage closely to ascertain every person's identity and role in the incident, said an official.

The case for rioting and disobedience of prohibitory orders was registered late Wednesday night on the complaint of a police personnel who was among the cops injured in stone-pelting during the clash, an official said.

No arrest has been made in the case yet.

A forensic team also visited the spot on Thursday.

The fracas began when Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and BJP MP Narayan Rane and his son Nilesh Rane arrived with their supporters at the fort at Malvan almost at the same time on Thursday.

A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which stood on the fort collapsed on Monday, nine months after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident has started off a huge political row in Maharashtra. PTI DC KRK