Case against 2 brothers for duping Thane transporter of Rs 22.5 lakh

Thane, May 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two brothers for allegedly duping a transporter of Rs 22.50 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said.

The two accused worked as operations manager and goods loading in-charge with the transporter's firm here.

Since March, the accused duo fabricated payment details of the company's truck and trailer drivers working and allegedly drew payments of vehicle cleaners while no such persons worked with the transporter, the official from Naupada police station said on Wednesday.

This came to light during the inspection and audit of the firm's accounts.

The two accused later fled from their residence in Thane and took away the mobile phones and a laptop given to them for official use, thus duping the transporter collectively of Rs 22.50 lakh, the police said.

Following a complaint by the transport firm's owner, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 408 (criminal breach of trust), 379 (theft) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said. PTI COR GK