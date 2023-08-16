Case against 2 owners of trading firm in Thane for cheating chemical supplier of Rs 18.08 cr

Thane, Aug 16 (PTI) The Thane police have registered a case against a couple owning a trading firm for allegedly cheating a chemical supplier to the tune of Rs 18.08 crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The victim's firm supplied chemicals to the accused's company between January and June 2020, but they allegedly failed to make the payment, an official from Naupada police station in Maharashtra's Thane city said quoting the complaint.

Later, the accused issued a cheque which was dishonoured by the bank, the complaint stated.

When the victim threatened to lodge a complaint with the GST department, the accused assured to make the payment soon, but later they allegedly became untraceable, the FIR said.

As per the complaint, the victim was allegedly duped of Rs 18,08,45,931, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the accused, Jaiprakash Yadav and Kusum Yadav, under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, the police added. PTI COR GK