Case against 2 persons for cheating relative in Thane of Rs 16 lakh

Thane, Aug 27 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a 27-year-old man and another person for allegedly cheating a relative in Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 16 lakh, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accused man, who resided in from Kolhapur, used to frequently visit his cousin in Ulhasnagar area here.

In May, the accused informed the cousin that he was going to Dubai and would get him gold at a cheaper rate for which he allegedly took Rs 16 lakh from him, an official from Ulhasnagar police station said.

The accused and his mother-in-law later went to Dubai, he said.

Advertisment

When the cousin got in touch with the accused in June after he returned from Dubai and asked about gold, the latter gave evasive replies. Later, his phone was found to be switched off, he said.

The victim then went to Kolhapur in search of the accused. But, he found the house, where the accused and his wife used to stay with his mother-in-law, locked and no one knew of his whereabouts, the official said.

On Friday, the victim filed a police complaint, based on which a case was registered against the accused man and his mother-in-law under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention), the police said. PTI COR GK