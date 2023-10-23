Case against 2 persons for selling fake Garba tickets in Thane

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) Police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against two persons for allegedly selling fake tickets for a Garba event in Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Monday.

At a Garba programme organised at Modella Mill Compound on Saturday during the ongoing Navratri festival, the security team got suspicious about the tickets of some female participants.

During checking, they found the tickets to be fake, the official from Wagle Estate police station said.

When the security team enquired with the participants, it came to light that a man was standing outside the venue and selling the tickets. The event organisers then caught hold of him.

The man had allegedly sold 99 fake tickets, which were a duplicate copy of the original tickets, for Rs 700 each, thus causing a loss of Rs 69,300 to the programme organisers, the official said.

The event organisers later filed a police complaint against the man and his associate, based on which a case was registered against the duo on Sunday under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 465, 468, 471 (forgery) and 34 (common intention), he said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added. PTI COR GK