Case against 2 persons in Navi Mumbai for causing loss of Rs 28.5 lakh to businessman

Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) A case has been registered against two persons in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 28.53 lakh to a businessman in the supply of light diesel oil, police said on Sunday.

According to a police complaint filed by the 31-year-old businessman, during a period of non-production at his chemical company located in Taloja area, a former employee of the firm and a vendor allegedly orchestrated a plan to procure the light diesel oil for the company without proper authorisation.

The oil was then sold off, resulting in substantial financial gains to the accused and a loss of Rs 28,53,076 to the business of the victim, who hails from Nashik, an official from Taloja police station said.

The alleged offence took place between March 2022 and September 2023, the businessman claimed.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered on Saturday against the company's former employee and the vendor under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said. PTI COR GK