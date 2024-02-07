Case against 2 persons in Navi Mumbai for cheating loan seekers of Rs 15 lakh

Thane, Feb 7 (PTI) Police have registered a case against two persons associated with a finance company at Vashi in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township for allegedly duping 32 loan seekers of Rs 15.14 lakh, an official said.

Advertisment

The accused lured the victims over the last one year with the promise of facilitating loans which they wanted to avail.

The victims were allegedly charged commissions totalling Rs 15,14,500, but the loans promised were not provided, the official from Vashi police station said.

The accused later closed their operations, absconded and disconnected their contact numbers, the official said quoting a complaint filed by one of the victims.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case on Monday against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust). he said, adding that a probe was on into the case. PTI COR GK