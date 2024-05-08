Case against 2 persons in Palghar for posting child pornographic content on social media

Palghar, May 8 (PTI) A case has been registered by the Palghar police in Maharashtra against two persons for allegedly posting child pornographic content on a social media platform, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused posted the objectionable content on the social media on July 12 and 23, 2022, the official from Tarapur police station said.

The National Crime Records Bureau had examined it and given its report to the Palghar police for further action, he said.

The police on Tuesday registered a case against the two persons under provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said. PTI COR GK