Case against 2 persons in Thane for cheating businessman of Rs 5.02 cr

Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a man and a woman in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly cheating a businessman to the tune of Rs 5.02 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, who represented a business consultancy firm, were involved in getting tasks to the victim's company from other companies for which they had an agreement, the official from Bhayander police station said.

In the process, the accused allegedly siphoned off Rs 5.02 crore received from various companies in the last two years, he said.

Based on the businessman's complaint, the police on Friday registered a case against the two accused under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), he said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding a probe is on into the case. PTI COR GK